Hawks vs. Knicks: Daniels and Robinson ejected after fight

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The Brief Atlanta's Dyson Daniels and New York's Mitchell Robinson were ejected Thursday night after a fight during Game 6 of the playoffs. The Hawks trailed the Knicks 83-36 at the half, marking the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoff history. A scuffle broke out in the second quarter and sent a game official to the floor as players and coaches from both teams intervened.



The Atlanta Hawks faced a historic collapse Thursday night, trailing the New York Knicks by a record-breaking margin after a mid-game fight led to multiple ejections.

What we know:

Hawks player Dyson Daniels and Knicks player Mitchell Robinson were both tossed from Game 6 following a fight in the second quarter. The scuffle began when Robinson boxed out Daniels with 4:39 remaining in the first half.

The altercation became physical enough to send a game official to the floor. Players and coaches from both sides, including Hawks coach Quin Snyder, had to step in to pull the two apart as the fight moved toward courtside fans.

CHAOS IN KNICKS-HAWKS 😳



Both Mitchell Robinson and Dyson Daniels were assessed with technical fouls and ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/sjeATc59Pl — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026

By the numbers:

Atlanta went into the locker room trailing 83-36, a 47-point gap that is now the largest halftime deficit in the history of the NBA playoffs. This mark surpasses all other playoff games and trails only a 2020 regular-season game between Dallas and Los Angeles.

The blowout reached its peak when OG Anunoby hit two free throws to put the Knicks up by 50 points shortly before the ejections. Both teams were assessed offsetting technical fouls following the incident.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if the NBA will issue further disciplinary actions or suspensions for Daniels or Robinson following their ejections. The status of the official who was sent to the floor during the scuffle has also not been released.