Knicks eliminate Hawks in record-breaking 51-point blowout

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The Brief The New York Knicks eliminated the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night in a historic 140-89 blowout to end the playoff series. New York set a playoff record with a 47-point halftime lead and tied the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history. Atlanta's Dyson Daniels and New York's Mitchell Robinson were ejected during the second quarter following a fight on the court.



The Atlanta Hawks’ season ended in an undesirably historic fashion Thursday night as the New York Knicks delivered the largest playoff victory in their franchise history to advance to the semifinals.

What we know:

The Knicks overwhelmed the Hawks from the start, leading 40-15 at the end of the first quarter. That 25-point gap marked the largest lead at the end of a first quarter in the NBA's shot clock era.

By halftime, the Knicks held an 83-36 lead. The 47-point margin was the largest halftime lead ever recorded in NBA playoff history. New York eventually won by 51 points, tying for the sixth-largest margin of victory in postseason history.

By the numbers:

OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 29 points, scoring 26 of them in the first half alone. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his second triple-double of the series with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The game turned physical in the second quarter after Anunoby hit two free throws to put New York up by 50. Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels and New York’s Mitchell Robinson were both ejected after a fight broke out on the floor.

CHAOS IN KNICKS-HAWKS 😳



Both Mitchell Robinson and Dyson Daniels were assessed with technical fouls and ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/sjeATc59Pl — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026

What they're saying:

The Hawks struggled to find any rhythm, shooting just 12 for 39 from the field in the first half. Atlanta also committed 14 turnovers before the break, allowing the Knicks to pull away early.

Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 21 points in the losing effort. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, and Jonathan Kuminga each added 11 points as the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

What's next:

The Knicks move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals. They will face the winner of the playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.