How Cherokee County fire crews are assisting wildfires

The Brief Cherokee County firefighters are in South Georgia helping local crews battle ongoing wildfires that have destroyed trees and buildings. The metro Atlanta department is fully staffed, allowing them to send a frontline engine and equipment to assist with various emergencies. Fire officials say fortunately their department is fully staffed, allowing them to assist other agencies when needed.



Cherokee County fire crews are helping local agencies in South Georgia as wildfires continue to burn through land and structures.

Cherokee County fire crews join wildfire battle

What we know:

The Cherokee County Fire Department has sent crews and a frontline fire engine to South Georgia to assist local agencies. The engine is equipped with 1,000 gallons of water and standard emergency gear to support the ongoing firefighting efforts.

Once in south Georgia, the firefighters were part of a strike team made up of multiple agencies working together. Not only are they assisting with the wildfires, they're helping local departments whose firefighters are focused on the brush fires. While there, Cherokee County firefighters also responded to a house fire and medical emergency calls.

Support for exhausted local departments

What they're saying:

"We always want to assist our neighboring agencies, whether they're next door or down in the south end of the state," said Cherokee County Fire Sgt. Matthew Perry. He noted that the experience is exhausting for the local crews who have been working extremely hard.

Perry said there is a strong sense of camaraderie among the different agencies. "Everybody that's down there is working together to accomplish a common goal," Perry added.

Future assistance

What's next:

Cherokee County officials said they will continue to send crews to South Georgia as long as they are needed. Firefighters are rotating in and out to allow local crews to rest while ensuring 911 calls are still answered.

What you can do:

Residents in Cherokee County are reminded to follow a local burn ban currently in effect. The department issued the ban due to drought conditions that increase the risk of brush fires in the metro Atlanta area.