Man robbed at knifepoint while at Gwinnett County ATM, police say

article

Gwinnett County detectives are looking for a man accused of a robbery at knifepoint at a local bank's ATM.

Officials say the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. on March 31 at a Wells Fargo Bank's drive-through ATM on the 2700 block of Meadow Church Road.

The victim told officers that he was at the ATM when a man approached him and pulled out a knife.

The armed man fled on foot after taking the victim's wallet.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black male with a black beard. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie and sweatpants, black gloves, and white shoes.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.