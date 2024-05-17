$10K reward for arrest of suspect in 11-year-old Zander Whatley's fatal shooting

article

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the final suspect named in the shooting death of 11-year-old Zander Whatley.

Al-Hamid Ibrahim Kuyateh, 19, was named as one of the three men who opened fire on a home along Ruth Way in Paulding County on the evening of April 29.

One of the shots struck and killed the 11-year-old.

Whatley's mother, Shareeda Alexander Dorsey, told FOX 5 Atlanta that she, her husband and 9 of their 13 children heard banging on their back door before someone opened fire.

The 11-year-old, who was a fifth-grade student at Hutchens Elementary School, was struck by a bullet as he was trying to run upstairs, his mother said.

The family said at the time of the shooting that they believed that the shooter or shooters may have some connection to one of Zander's older siblings.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sesay, Osman

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Osman Sesay, Jr. and 19-year-old Nazier Lloyd Anderson are the other two suspects.

The sheriff's office says Kuyateh should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.