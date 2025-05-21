Man arrested for lewd acts at Dollar General stores across three counties

The Brief Law enforcement in three counties has been looking for Zani Kenneth Brown, saying he was the one performing lewd acts in Dollar General stores. Investigators say the stores were in Douglas County, Paulding County, and Buchanan in Haralson County. Brown was arrested Tuesday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Division at his home.



A man wanted for touching himself inside Dollar General stores is now in jail.

What we know:

Investigators say that for the past several weeks, they received reports of a man performing lewd acts in Dollar General stores.

"He was exposing himself and inappropriately touching himself, which is what he was doing, and walking up to people in the store," said Jordan Yuodis with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the same man was seen in Dollar General stores in three counties, including one store right next to the Buchanan Police Department.

What they're saying:

"What about Dollar General makes you want to fondle yourself?" said Aubrey Tant, who shops at one of the stores.

It didn't take long for investigators to figure out who they were looking for.

"There were photos, there was video evidence from the Dollar Generals. We had camera footage of the vehicle that he drove to these Dollar Generals," said Yuodis.

He was identified as Zani Kenneth Brown. Law enforcement agencies worked together to find him.

"It wasn't just a Paulding County Sheriff's Office operation, and when anybody commits a crime in our county and goes to a different county and vice versa, we all speak to each other every single day, so we're going to find you," said Yuodis.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Division arrested Brown at his home in Douglas County on Tuesday.

"So they caught him. Oh, good. So nobody else has to watch him fondle himself. Hopefully, he'll actually get in trouble instead of just a slap on the wrist, because I don't think that would stop him next time," said Tant.

What's next:

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation because detectives are trying to determine if there are more Dollar Generals in the area where this guy had visited.