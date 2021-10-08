Small plane crashes at PDK airport, FAA investigates

Officials are investigating after a plane crashed at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Friday afternoon, DeKalb Fire Rescue confirmed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed at PDK airport around 1:11 p.m.

The aircraft caught fire after crashing, and large flames and smoke were seen at the crash site.

Plane crashes at PDK airport on October 8, 2021. (Chris Lucas)

PDK airport was shut down following the crash, FOX 5 has confirmed.

The FAA did not release the number of passengers on board. Details on injuries or any possible casualties were not immediately made available.

Responders arrive on scene of a plane crash at PDK airport. (Chris Lucas)

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more details.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation.

