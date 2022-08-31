Kennesaw country club killings: DA to confirm intent to seek death penalty in murder case

A man accused of murdering three people at a Kennesaw country club will head to court Wednesday to go before a judge.

In court, Prosecutors will confirm their intent to seek the death penalty against Bryan Anthony Rhoden for the three deaths, which were discovered over Fourth of July weekend in 2021.

In July, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said he would seek the death penalty in the case, but did not file written notice yet.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy will preside over the hearing.

Bryan Rhoden (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Murders on green of Kennesaw golf course

Three people were found murdered on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to death on the green. Two others, 46-year-old Henry Valdez, of California, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson, of Kansas, were found dead in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup. The truck was teetering on the bank of a sand trap on the afternoon of July 3, Cobb County police say. Police identified Pierson as the owner of the truck.

Police believe Siller was not targeted by the suspect but witnessed an active crime leading to his death.

TWO INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES FOR DEATHS AT KENNESAW COUNTRY CLUB

A witness shared this photo of a white pickup truck on the tenth hole at Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in Kennesaw, Georgia on July 3, 2021.

Police would arrest Bryan Anthony Rhoden and Justin Caleb Pruitt.

Rhoden was indicted on three counts of malice murder and seven counts of felony murder. He also faces two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence.

Pruitt was charged with two counts each of felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury.

Kennesaw country club murder suspect denies allegations

Rhoden posted a message to his Instagram account in June saying there is a "plethora of prejudicial publicity" and calls the allegations "erroneous."

His post says the accusations against him are quote "blatant and utter attempts to assassinate, defamate, and deplete my character.

He asks people to "keep an open mind as to what led to the unfortunate turn of events and who is responsible."

Rhoden is being held in the Cobb County jail and inmates are not typically granted access to smartphones or the internet.