2 teens arrested after leading Peachtree City police of high-speed chase

Two teenagers face charges after police say they led police on a high-speed chase at more than 120 mph.

Peachtree City Police say two 17-year-olds were behind the reckless pursuit in which the officers would ram their SUV to prevent them from making it onto Interstate 85. The teens’ SUV spun out. A second officer would T-bone the SUV, taking a passenger door off and setting off the side airbags.

However, police say the teens continued to run.

Police say it started earlier when officers saw the GMC and another car ran a red light early in the morning. It was a big flag for suspicion of DUI, police say. Both cars pulled into a convenience store. Both drivers were told to wait. And while officers performed a field sobriety test on the driver of the sedan, police say the SUV drove off.

The chase at times more than 120 mph. The driver on the wrong side of the road and rolling through stop signs at over 100 mph.

Behind the wheel, police say was 17-year-old Elijah Conley. The passenger was 17-year-old Devan Howell.

Police say after spinning the SUV off of a highway entrance ramp, it continued at a high-speed back toward Peachtree City. They say the two teens eventually bailed. Elijah Conley would be tracked by a police K-9 and arrested in the woods. Passenger Devan Howell would later turn himself into the custody of a parent.

Police say Conley is charged with aggravated assault, felony fleeing, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, speeding, DUI, and a number of other traffic charges.

Howell is charged with one count of obstruction after running away from police at the scene.