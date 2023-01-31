Peachtree City Police K-9 sniffs out hiding suspect, helps make arrest

Peachtree City Police says one of its K-9 officers spotted a suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins at a fitness center in Fayette County. Officials say the Cadillac ATS refused to pull over before turning onto a road that dead ends into a wedding and event venue.

Police say when the Cadillac stopped, one officer yelled at the man to give up, but he replied, "Nope." Police say the suspect grabbed some stolen purses he had with him and tried to make a getaway through the woods.

K-9 Midas was credited with tracking and stopping suspect Dimario Russell.

Dimario Russell (Supplied)

"Eventually, other officers were able to take Russell into custody," said Lt. Chris Hyatt.

Peachtree City police officers say their two K-9s, Midas and Ejmyr, have helped make 29 arrests over the last two years. The pair has been credited with an over 500% increase in felony drug arrests since 2019.

K-9 Officer Midas even has a following on Instagram.

FOX 5 featured a big arrest for heroin in 2021, in which K-9 Midas was credited with sniffing out the drugs.

During the arrest last week, police say Dimario Russell was accused of striking both the dog and his handler.

Police have charged him with harm to a police K-9 and battery of an officer. They say Russell is also charged with breaking into cars, DUI and a number of traffic violations.

Police say he was wanted by authorities in Fulton County for failure to appear for a DUI arrest. Officials say he is likely to face additional entering auto charges in Fayette County.

After the arrest, the police instagram account showed Midas getting what they said was a well-earned reward.