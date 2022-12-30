Atlanta police preparing for Peach Bowl, New Year's Eve Peach Drop

Atlanta police have stepped up their security plans as two big events will draw tens of thousands to the city.

Officials say they expect between 50 and 60,000 people to celebrate the New Year with a big Peach Drop party at Underground Atlanta Saturday night.

The next day, another several thousands football fans will flock to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Peach Bowl, where Georgia will take on Ohio State University.

That's a lot of people to protect, but police say they're doing what needs to be done. They say they're already covering the area looking for anything suspicious.

"Whenever you deal with a mass scale event the logistics of that are very difficult," APD Special Operations Commander Eddie Smith Jr. acknowledged.

But Smith says they are working with other law enforcement agencies, including the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and MARTA police, to make sure they're covered.

Officials say you're better off leaving your car at home.

MARTA has extended train and shuttle services and police encourage everyone to utilize scooters or rideshare services downtown. But note-- both will only get you about a block away from event locations to reduce crowds.

And the weekend's parade, game and countdown won't change the city's curfew for minors.

"We recommend all juveniles are with an adult," Major Gary Harper said.

Police also offered the reminder, if you see something, say something.

Report anything out of place or anyone acting suspiciously.