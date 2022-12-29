New Year's Eve forecast: Will it rain during the Peach Bowl or Peach Drop?

Atlanta is preparing for a big weekend with Georgia playing Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the College Football Playoff and with the Peach Drop’s return to Underground Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest changes with the forecast for the big New Year's Eve celebrations.

Expect warmer temperatures to return, along with a more unsettled and much wetter weather pattern as we bring the year to a close. North Georgia will be impacted by a couple of weather systems that will bring widespread rainfall over the next days.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

The first system arrives late Friday and exits late on New Year's Eve Day.

Showers may be heavy at times, producing up to 1.5 inches of rainfall before the system moves northeast into the Carolinas on Saturday evening.

While an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible, but severe weather is not expected with this year-ender weather event.

The rain should clear the metro Atlanta area before most post-sunset New Year's Eve events get underway.

The next round of wet weather will likely bring stronger storms and even more rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is currently too early to tell if the storm will produce severe weather across north Georgia.

Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s each afternoon despite on-and-off chances for wet weather. High temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages over the next 5 days.