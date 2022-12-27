Peach Drop 2023: New Year's Eve forecast, performers, venue and more

article

Atlanta iconic New Year's Eve celebration is back, and patrons are hoping it is even better than before. The annual Peach Drop festivities return after a three-year hiatus due to venue changes and the pandemic. Here's everything you need to know leading up to the big event.

Where is the Peach Drop this year?

The famous Peach Drop is back for the first time in three years at its home, Underground Atlanta. Attendees can start gathering at 6 p.m. Like always, the peach drops at midnight.

Who is performing at the 2023 Peach Drop?

The lineup for the 2023 Peach Drop, Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, has been released.

Atlanta's very own Grammy-award winning entertainer and CEO of So So Def, Jermaine Dupri & Friends are scheduled to hit the stage with special guests. Da Brat and YoungBloodZ are representing hip hop. Jagged Edge will perform its famous R&B hits while Drivin n Cryin brings the crowd American Southern rock and ‘The Git Up’ singer Blanco Brown mixes things up with a country-rap flare.

Who is hosting the 2023 Peach Drop?

Mayor Andre Dickens is the host of the evening. Two-time Emmy Award-winner, radio personality and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron is expected to emcee the event.

If it rains New Year's Eve, how will the Peach Drop be impacted?

In the past, this event has been held rain or shine.

New Year's Eve 2022 Forecast

The FOX 5 Storm is anticipating early rain showers and cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain by night. Precipitation could let up as early as 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. The expected high for the day is 63-degrees, the expected low is 52-degrees.

History of Atlanta's Peach Drop

1989 - The very first Peach Drop as held in 1989 as a one-stop party that lasted all day long. After its inaugural year, the event would continue for another 29 years, attracting anywhere between 60,000 and 100,000 people. Ringing in the New Year in Atlanta meant food, confetti, fireworks, a concert and the ceremonial dropping of an 800-pound peach.

2018 - For the first time, the Peach Drop was held at a new location. The party moved just north of its old location to the Flatiron Building at Woodruff Park. The Underground Atlanta had been sold to private developer in 2017.

2019 - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms moved the Peach Drop back to its original location at Underground Atlanta.

2020 - CANCELED: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the rollout of the star-studded event felt rushed, and did not want to push a poorly planned party that would not live up to its historical hype.

2021 - CANCELED: Covid-19 Pandemic

2022 - CANCELED: Covid-19 Omicron Variant cases rise

2023 - The Peach Drop is back in all its glory.

