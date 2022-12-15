Who is performing at the 2023 Peach Drop in Atlanta?

The lineup for the 2023 Peach Drop, Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, has been released. The event returns to its home at Underground Atlanta.

Performing for the big night is Grammy-award winning entertainer and CEO of So So Def, Jermaine Dupri & Friends with special guests Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown.

"The Peach Drop is back and better than ever," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "This festival has been a tradition for generations, and it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the New Year together in Atlanta."

Two-time Emmy Award-winner, radio personality, and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron will serve as the emcee with Mayor Dickens hosting.

"What can get any more ATL than this! We can’t wait to see everyone at the Underground. JD is a LEGEND and we’ve got some real surprises," said Ryan Cameron.

A general view of Peach Drop 2015 at Underground Atlanta on December 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

This will be the first Peach Drop event since before ringing in the 2019 New Year. Then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms canceled the 2020 event saying that the previous year’s event felt rushed. The 2021 and 2022 Peach Drop events would then be canceled due to the pandemic.

"Our team has been working to bring life and vibrancy back to Underground Atlanta to restore its place as the historic entertainment core of Downtown Atlanta. We're proud to work alongside our partners at the City to welcome Atlanta's most beloved tradition, the Peach Drop, back to the property, and we look forward to hosting this monumental event for years to come," said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures.

The event will kick off with the stage opening at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the traditional drop of the peach at midnight.