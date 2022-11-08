Famous Peach Drop New Year's celebration to return to city

Atlanta is planning to bring back its largest New Year's celebration: The Peach Drop.

Sources told FOX 5 Atlanta's Morse Diggs that the City Council made preparations for half-million dollars in event funding to put on the famous party.

Previously, officials were worried it would be too dangerous to gather during the pandemic. Especially when the Mayor's Mass Ball of 2021 turned into a super-spreader event with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus running rampant.

ATLANTA NEW YEAR'S EVE PEACH DROP CANCELED DUE TO COVID SPIKE

"There was great concern that if you gathered even more people for the Peach Drop, you would have a multiplier," said city councilmember Michael Julian Bond.

On Monday night, FOX 5 Atlanta saw the first sign that leaders intended to move forward with this year's festivities during a meeting at Atlanta City Hall.

Sources told Diggs an official announcement could be coming in the next few days.