Viral metro Atlanta Burger King grad announces college choice
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Mykale Baker, the metro Atlanta high school graduate who went viral for clocking in to his Burger King shift on the night of his graduation, is now preparing for his next big milestone — starting college this fall.
What we know:
Baker captured national attention in May when a video showed him reporting for work at a Dacula Burger King still dressed in his graduation attire and award medals. The video, posted by customer Maria Mendoza, quickly gained traction on TikTok, earning praise for the teen’s work ethic and dedication.
Maria Mendoza and Mykale Baker. Courtesy of GoFundMe
Inspired by his story, Mendoza launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Baker pay for college. Since then, the fundraiser has collected more than $200,000 in donations. In addition, the Burger King Foundation contributed $10,000 to support Baker’s education and also gifted $10,000 to Mendoza’s daughter, who recently graduated and is also headed to college.
What's next:
This week, it was announced that Baker will begin the fall semester at Gwinnett Technical College, where he plans to study auto mechanics, fulfilling a dream made possible by overwhelming community support.