Burger King awards scholarship to viral metro Atlanta grad

The Brief After graduating high school, Mykale Baker went to work at a Dacula Burger King, helping his busy coworkers while still wearing his cap and gown. A customer captured his act of dedication on TikTok, sparking a viral moment and a GoFundMe campaign that raised nearly $200,000 for his college education. Burger King and its foundation awarded Baker a $10,000 scholarship, and also honored the customer’s daughter, Daizie Chavez, with a $10,000 scholarship for her college studies.



While many high school graduates spend their big night celebrating, one metro Atlanta teen chose a different path — and his dedication has now captured national attention.

What we know:

Just hours after receiving his diploma, Mykale Baker, a team member at the Burger King in Dacula, showed up at work still wearing his graduation medals. He had originally stopped by to visit his coworkers and show off his cap and gown but, seeing his friends overwhelmed on shift, decided to jump in and help.

Customer Maria Mendoza, who had just left her own daughter’s graduation, witnessed Baker’s act of dedication and recorded a short video of him on the job. She posted it to TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering millions of views. Moved by Baker’s commitment, Mendoza also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him pay for college expenses.

When Mendoza first returned to the restaurant to tell Baker about the fundraiser, it had raised about $6,000. Baker and his mother, proudly wearing a "Proud Mom" shirt, were overcome with emotion. In the days that followed, donations poured in, and the fundraiser has now collected nearly $200,000.

Baker, who had been considering taking a gap year due to financial constraints, said the overwhelming support has changed his plans. He now hopes to begin studying automotive technology in college this fall.

Burger King and the Burger King Foundation also took notice. On Monday, they surprised Baker at work with a $10,000 scholarship to support his education.

Mykale Baker. Courtesy of Burger King

In recognition of Mendoza’s kindness, the Foundation also awarded her daughter, Daizie Chavez, a fellow recent graduate, with a $10,000 scholarship. Chavez plans to study neuroscience at Georgia State University.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Maria Mendoza and Daizie Chavez. Courtesy of Burger King

What they're saying:

GPS Hospitality, which operates the Dacula Burger King, sent the following statement;

"We wanted to recognize you for everything that you have done, always jumping in to help out your team. On behalf of Burger King and the Burger King Foundation, we award Mykale Baker a $10,000 scholarship." - Reid Neumann, Director of Marketing, GPS Hospitality.

The Burger King Foundation recently awarded scholarships to 116 students. The winners were chosen from communities where GPS Hospitality restaurants are located. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported over 2,000 scholars, totaling nearly $2.2 million in giving for employees and high school seniors to continue their educational journey.