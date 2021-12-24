Paul's 2021 Christmas Song: 'Didn't Take Down My Christmas Tree'
ATLANTA - It’s become a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to present an original song as part of our Christmas morning music show. In 2019, I wrote "Good Day Christmas List" and performed it with Alyse Eady, and last year we added Sharon Lawson to the mix on my original composition "Christmas in Atlanta."
This year’s song, which I’m calling "Didn’t Take Down My Christmas Tree," also features Alyse and Sharon on the bridge, but is far more stripped-down in tone and performance than those we’ve released in the past.
My inspiration in writing the song came directly from news reports late last year of people planning to leave up their Christmas decorations long after the holiday had passed, hoping to spread some joy to others around them. It struck me that Christmas decorations — lights and tinsel and mistletoe and, of course, trees — really do possess a powerful ability to bring out the best in people. They are more than just symbols of a single holiday or religious belief; they represent hope and peace and kindness.
This idea quickly turned into an entire song, which I wrote and recorded in my little home "studio." My older brother Nate — a fantastic musician — added bass and some horns, and producer and engineer Trammell Starks was kind enough to let Sharon, Alyse and me lay down our vocals in his beautiful Metro Atlanta studio.
I’m really proud of "Didn’t Take Down My Christmas Tree" and I hope you enjoy it. The song is dedicated to each and every one of you who helped spread a little joy in 2021 — let’s do it again in 2022.
"Didn’t Take Down My Christmas Tree"
Words & Music by Paul Milliken
I didn’t take down my Christmas tree
And I never turned off my lights
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care
For 364 nights…
The world needed Christmas like never before
So I left up a wreath hanging on my front door
And this year when the parties end
I might leave my tree up again.
I didn’t take down my Christmas tree
The star is still shining up high
I kept sending cards to my family and friends
Straight through the Fourth of July…
A year full of blues needs more red and green
So I left up the tinsel where it can be seen
And this year when the last record spins
I might leave it all up again.
Why should the season of giving
Only come around once a year?
Maybe if we all kept on giving
There’d be an extra eleven months of good cheer.
I didn’t take down my Christmas tree
The angels are still on display
There’s mistletoe hanging above every room
To remind me to love every day…
The world needed Christmas like never before
So I did my part, and I’ll do even more
And in a few days, when another year begins
I’ll just leave it all up again.
____
