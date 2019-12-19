Alyse Eady and Paul Milliken record original Christmas song

Mariah Carey recently made history when her 25-year-old recording of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" finally hit the top of the music charts, but the Queen of Christmas better watch out because she's got a little competition in the holiday music department -- thanks to a new single hitting the airwaves (sort of...) this Christmas.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken and Alyse Eady spent some time in the studio this week recording “Good Day Christmas List,” an original song written and arranged by Paul.

Of course, you’ll remember that Alyse and Paul recorded a duet of “Go Tell It On The Mountain/Jingle Bells” back in 2017, which aired during the Good Day Atlanta Christmas morning music show – and this year, they decided to raise the bar by cutting a completely original song.

Paul wrote the lyrics and composed the music on his home keyboard, and then the duo laid down their vocals at the home studio of musician Trammell Starks, a producer and performer who’s worked with some of the biggest names in music.

Both Paul and Alyse have some music performance in their backgrounds – Paul studied classical and jazz piano growing up and continues to write music with his older brother, Nate. Alyse, of course, performed in front of the entire country during her pageant days, winning First Runner Up at Miss America in 2011 with a talent of singing and ventriloquism.

So…ready to hear the new Christmas classic? Click the video player and enjoy!

GOOD DAY CHRISTMAS LIST

Lyrics by Paul Milliken

It’s the night before Christmas,

the studio’s dark.

Computers are sleeping,

the live trucks are parked.

Alarms are set for the Good Day team

to wake up from a night of dreams.

We’ve worked hard all year

to be so good,

through an extra hour

and motherhood.

And now we head in for our shifts

and hopefully the perfect gifts.

Buck is begging for a burger

Sharon wants shoes, if you insist.

Katie needs an SUV

and a matching one for Natalie,

This is our Good Day Christmas list.

Ron is dreaming of new Christmas socks,

Dana wants deals she can’t resist.

Joanne could use some rain,

although she knows we’ll all complain,

This is our Good Day Christmas list.

Teichner wants a warmer coat,

And Emilie needs one soon.

For Beez and Pratt —

more time to chat,

and we could use some Auto-Tune!

The Good Day Producers want another year

of shows that simply can’t be missed.

Photogs and editing crew

want video that’s never blue.

This is our Good Day Christmas list.

This is our Good Day Christmas list.

Most of all this Christmas

what we really want to do,

is to say a great big thanks to you.

Without our viewers we couldn’t exist,

And that’s our Good Day Christmas List.