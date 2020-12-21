Alyse, Paul and Sharon celebrate 'Christmas in Atlanta'

A lot of holiday traditions are on hold this year — but we couldn’t let the season pass by without offering up our annual Good Day Atlanta Christmas song. And after two years of Paul Milliken-Alyse Eady duet recordings, we decided to turn the act into a trio, adding Sharon Lawson to the mix!

This year’s original song is called "Christmas in Atlanta," and premiered on Good Day Atlanta Monday morning. When I sat down to compose the song, I was inspired by a few of my favorite Christmas recordings — classics by Perry Como, Bing Crosby, The Supremes, and more; I wanted to write the kind of song families listened to on the radio while opening presents and preparing their holiday feasts.

Like so many, I’ve been thinking about past Christmas celebrations, when it was possible to be physically surrounded by family and friends; a lot of us will be focused on memories of happier times this Christmas, and I wanted this year’s song to help conjure up those memories for everyone who listened. Of course, I also wanted to celebrate the city we love so much, which meant sprinkling the song with references to the Pink Pig, Peachtree Street, and even traffic on Interstate 285!

This year’s vocals were recorded at OTS Records & Films/13 Tribe Studios in Atlanta with producer extraordinaire Marquis Rachad serving as engineer. The team there couldn’t have been more welcoming or patient as Sharon, Alyse, and I completed our parts and put this year’s song together.

The Good Day Atlanta team is truly a family, and that family includes everyone who tunes in each morning and interacts with us on social media. We hope the entire family will enjoy "Christmas in Atlanta" as much as we enjoyed putting it together.

CHRISTMAS IN ATLANTA

Music & Lyrics by Paul Milliken

There’s no snow, it’s 60 degrees,

The sun is shining, with just a light breeze,

Kids are praying warmer weather won’t stop Santa,

That’s just Christmas in Atlanta.

Cars are stopped on 285,

Even on a holiday, it’s a frustrating drive,

Traffic’s backed up all the way out to Savannah,

That’s just Christmas in Atlanta.

Have you seen the giant tree up on Lenox Square?

There’s a pink pig flying around right near Santa’s chair.

Take a walk down Peachtree Street and you’ll see the green and red,

Silver bells go

Ring-a-ling

Jing-a-ling

Just like Bing Crosby said.

There’s no snow, it doesn’t matter to me,

As long as I’ve got Southern charm and hospitality,

There’s a winter wonderland out in Montana,

But I’ll take Christmas in…

That’s just Christmas in…

I’ll take Christmas in Atlanta.

