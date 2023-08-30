Paulding deputies searching for teen who vanished after leaving school

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 17-year-old Haley Lewis.

According to deputies, Lewis voluntarily left South Paulding High School Tuesday afternoon around 12:26 p.m. in her car and has not been seen since. Deputies say her vehicle was seen in Atlanta at 2:38 p.m. the same day.

"Haley’s family is extremely concerned for her well-being and do not know why she would have been traveling to Atlanta," the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

Lewis is described as a white female with brown hair. She was noted to be driving a black 2014 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag: AVA 0754.

Haley Lewis (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.