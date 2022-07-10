Passenger says he was "shaken up" on Spirit Airlines flight that caught fire upon landing

"I see a flight attendant get up and run to the wing where the motor is," Scottie Nelms said.

"Stay seated. Stay seated. We don’t have to evacuate stay seated," audio from a cell-phone video stated.

Cellphone video captured the scary moments inside a Spirit Airlines flight moments after it landed at Hartsfield Jackson International on Sunday morning.

Another video shows flight 383 from Tampa with heavy smoke.

Officials say the brakes overheated causing a small fire as terrified passengers watched from inside.

"It was the flight attendant saying to remain calm, but in my headphones I heard a loud thumping noise."

Scottie Nelms captured the cellphone video from inside the plane and says he noticed something wrong just after the plane landed around 10.

"The sound is usually like a boom, but this was a louder boom, and I was kind of worried about it."

"They told us to remain calm and seated until they get everything under control, but it’s on fire. How are you going to remain calm?"

In a Statement from Spirit Airlines they say the plane was met by first responders and was towed to the gate where those on board were able to deplane without any injuries.Nelms says he’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

"Once I found out about it, I was shaken up. I have a one-year-old son. If I had my one-year-old son, I would have felt more of an urgency," Nelms said.