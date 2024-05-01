Cicadas in Georgia 2024 | Everything you need to know

article

This year, get ready for a symphony of cicadas as two broods, Brood XIX and Brood XIII, emerge in 16 states. This rare event hasn't occurred in 221 years and won't happen again until 2245. Trillions of these buzzing bugs are expected to surface in states across the Midwest and Southeast, but Georgia will only see one brood, Brood XIX, and not in every county.

What Happens During an Emergence?

When cicadas emerge, it's a sight to behold. After years underground as nymphs, millions of cicadas climb onto trees and structures, shedding their old skins to reveal winged adults. Male cicadas then serenade females with their loud calls, leading to mating and egg-laying. Once hatched, the nymphs return underground to feed on tree roots until the cycle repeats.

What Exactly Are Cicadas?

Cicadas are large insects known for their distinctive droning noise and long, transparent wings. They spend most of their lives underground before emerging, mating, laying eggs, and starting the cycle anew.

Special Facts About Brood XIX

Brood XIX(19), also known as the Great Southern Brood, boasts a 13-year life cycle, making it the largest of all periodical cicada broods. It features two types of cicadas, Magiciada neotredcim and Magicicada tredecim, with similar appearances and songs. These cicadas have black bodies, red eyes, and clear, orange-tinted wings, with Magiciada neotredcim sporting more orange on its abdomen.

When Can We Expect Them?

The majority of cicadas are expected to emerge around mid-May, although sightings have already begun in Georgia and in other states. They should be gone by the end of June.

Cicada FAQs

Size and Lifespan: Adult cicadas measure 1 to 2 inches long with a wingspan of 3 to 4 inches and live for 4 to 6 weeks ABOVE ground. However, their total lifespans are 13 or 17 years.

Diet: Adult cicadas don't eat solid food but drink fluids to stay hydrated.

Impact on Plants: While cicadas aren't interested in perennials or annuals, they may harm young trees and fruit trees by laying eggs in branches. Netting or cheesecloth can be used to protect trees.

Safety: Cicadas don't bite, sting, or carry diseases, making them harmless to humans and pets. That means you don't need to kill them!

Edibility: Yes, you can eat cicadas! They're tender just after emerging from their shells and can be cooked in various ways. Some people say they taste like shrimp, others say they taste like asparagus, and a few people have even compared their taste to peanut butter. Please note that cicadas can contain a high level of mercury.

Brood XIX in Atlanta?

There's no Brood XIX in Atlanta due to its young trees and extensive development. If you're eager to witness cicadas, you'll need to venture outside the city limits.

Where can I see them?

Well, if you live in Atlanta, you need to drive at least an hour or so away from the city. According to University of Georgia's entomology professor, Dr. Nancy Hinkle, your greatest chance to find cicadas are probably in the very western and northwestern part of the state. That is where the largest numbers were found in 2011. Here is a map of where Brood XIX appeared in 2011.

Fun Cicada Activities

Learn more about cicadas