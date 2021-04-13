Part of I-85 closed for 'emergency repairs' following tractor trailer crash

article

Emergency repairs were taking place along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer earlier in the day.

According to the Georgia Department of Transporation (GDOT), repairs were taking place on I-85 southbound just south of I-285. The ramp from Eastbound Interstate 285 to Southbound Interstate 85 one lane is open.

Approximately a 200-foot section of most lanes of I-85 will be milled and new asphalt laid Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists were asked to avoid the Spaghetti Junction area if at all possible. Consider using Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial to avoid extreme delays.

"The substance spilled, as a result of the crash, is extremely difficult to remove and leaves the roadway entirely too slick for motorists to safely drive on," GDOT released in a statement. "The fastest solution to allow for the reopening of all lanes is to remove and replace the asphalt."

All but one lane of I-85 SB just south of I-285 remained closed for repairs following the crash. Repairs are expected to take all afternoon with the lanes not expected to reopen until this evening.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and pay close attention to workers in the work zone while traveling in the area.

