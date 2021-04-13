Some southbound lanes on I-85 closed after tanker truck crash

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation said on Tuesday morning an overturned tanker truck caused delays on Interstate 85 south near Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

The accident occurred near the Interstate 285 ramp in Spaghetti Junction. Two lanes are now open. Traffic heading south on I-85 was being diverted to I-285.

Delays are backed up to Indian Trail Road. It takes at least 45 minutes to travel from Georiga Highway 316 to I-285.

The estimated time for clearance is 8 a.m., officials said.

Consider using Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial to avoid extreme delays.

Some speeds on I-85 south in Gwinnett County are at 40%, Georgia DOT reports.

