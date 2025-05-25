Weather alert: Tornado Warning issued for parts of 3 counties in NW Georgia

The Brief Strong storms are expected to impact metro Atlanta and North Georgia through Tuesday, with threats including 70 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and possible localized flooding. A weather alert remains in effect through 3 a.m. Monday, as another line of storms moves in overnight; additional severe weather is likely Monday night into early Tuesday. Parts of Georgia have increased to a Level 2 risk, specifically west Georgia.



6:45 P.M. UPDATE | The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Floyd County, southeastern Walker County, and northeastern Chattooga County – all in northwestern Georgia. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

At 6:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Summerville, moving southeast at 40 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Rome, Dalton and Calhoun until 7:30 p.m. and until 7 p.m. for Summerville, Waring, Fort Oglethorpe, LaFayette and Fairview.

ORIGINAL STORY

Metro Atlanta and much of North Georgia remain under the threat of severe weather as multiple rounds of strong storms are forecast to sweep through the region through Memorial Day and into Tuesday.

The first line of storms began pushing into northwest Georgia on Saturday, bringing gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornado warnings. While the chance of tornadoes has decreased, damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour, moderate hail, and intense downpours remain a serious concern. Localized flooding is also possible in areas hit hardest by these systems.

As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of the region until 7 p.m., and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight for counties Bartow, Polk and Pickens. That watch may expand depending on how the storm system develops.

A weather alert has also been issued through 3 a.m. Monday, with forecasters warning of dangerous overnight storms moving in from the west. The next significant line of storms is expected to impact cities such as Rome, Carrollton, and metro Atlanta between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., with peak intensity likely after midnight.

For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.

Another wave of severe weather is possible Monday night, with the strongest storms expected between 9 p.m. and midnight, continuing into the early hours of Tuesday. These late-night systems may bring more intense wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail.

While forecast models have shown inconsistencies, there is clear potential for severe conditions due to sufficient atmospheric energy. Most of Georgia remains under a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe weather, but parts of west and east Georgia to a Level 2 (Slight Risk) — indicating a greater likelihood of severe thunderstorms in those areas.

Despite unsettled conditions, residents may catch a brief break in the rain late Monday morning through early afternoon, which could allow some Memorial Day celebrations to proceed. Still, everyone is urged to remain alert, especially during the evening and overnight hours when storms are most likely.

Temperatures will stay in a seasonal range, with daytime highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain and storm chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly beyond, with repeated threats of damaging winds, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rain.

Get location-based weather alerts on your mobile device by downloading the FOX 5 weather app and allowing notifications.

Officials are encouraging the public to monitor real-time updates, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and avoid outdoor activities during active warnings. With storm strength and timing still variable, the risk for sudden, severe weather remains high across much of the state.