College Park city manager fired amid Chelsea Gardens controversy
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The city manager of College Park has been abruptly fired, following a narrow vote by the City Council and amid a swirl of controversy and unanswered questions.
What we know:
Dr. Emmanuel Adediran was terminated from his position during a special meeting on Monday, with council members voting 3-2 in favor of his removal. Council member Roderick Gay accused Adediran of "willful misconduct" and "dishonesty." However, city officials have yet to provide specific details about the alleged misconduct.
What they're saying:
The firing comes as the city faces growing scrutiny over its handling of the Chelsea Gardens apartment complex, which was recently condemned. Some residents and city leaders believe the controversy surrounding that issue may have contributed to Adediran’s ouster.
Adediran is the third city manager College Park has dismissed in the past two years. In the wake of his departure, the council has appointed Lindell Miller as interim city manager. Miller previously served as the city’s procurement officer.
What's next:
As of Sunday evening, city officials had not released further comment, and FOX 5 reporters were still attempting to reach Dr. Adediran for a response. The firing has left many in College Park seeking answers as questions about the city’s leadership continue to mount.