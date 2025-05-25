12 BUIs, 2 boating accidents over Memorial Day Weekend in Georgia

article

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has released its first report on boating activity for the 2025 Memorial Day weekend.

What we know:

A total of 12 BUI (boating under the influence) incidents have been reported – 3 in Region 1 (Acworth); 2 in Region 3 (Thomson); 5 in Region 4 (Metter); 1 in Region 5 (Albany); and 1 in Region 6 (Brunswick).

In Region 4, around 8 p.m., game wardens patrolling the Savannah River spotted floating debris and discovered a sunken vessel near a boat landing. Investigators determined that the operator fell into the water while attempting to trailer the boat. Although he was able to stop the engine, the vessel took on water and sank. The man swam to shore and was later located by game wardens. He was arrested for boating under the influence (BUI).

In Region 6, shortly after 11 p.m., wardens responded to a single-vessel crash on Jekyll Creek in Glynn County. A jet-drive dual-console boat had struck the Jekyll Jetties and came to a stop roughly 20 yards into a marsh on an oyster bed. All four individuals on board were accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

The state’s Memorial Day boating activity report covers the period from 12:01 a.m. on May 24 through 11:59 p.m. on May 26. Additional data, including Sunday figures, will be released in an updated report on Monday.