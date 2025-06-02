'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Dwight Eubanks shares prostate cancer diagnosis

article

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and hair stylist Dwight Eubanks has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

The reality TV star announced his diagnosis at the start of National Men's Health Month, saying he was partnering up with ZERO Prostate Cancer to raise awareness of the disease.

By the numbers:

According to the National Cancer Institute, prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States.

The cancer is more common in older men and is more likely to occur in men with a family history of prostate cancer. ZERO reports that Black men are 70% more likely to be diagnosed and twice as likely to die from it.

While prostate cancer can be deadly, it has an excellent survival rate if treated as early as possible.

What they're saying:

"A prostate cancer diagnosis is crushing but I’m grateful to still be in this fight and use my platform to help others impacted by this disease," Eubanks said. "It is critical that men — especially Black men who are disproportionately diagnosed with prostate cancer — become their own health advocates and push for information, screenings, and lifesaving care. I am deeply thankful for ZERO’s support and partnership and I hope by sharing my story I will help to save more lives."

"This is more than a media moment — it’s a movement,"said Courtney Bugler, president and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "Dwight’s voice and story will help to redefine how Black men talk about this devastating disease within their communities —removing the stigma, replacing fear with facts and turning silence into survival."

What's next:

As part of Eubanks' role with ZERO, he will work to advocate for more access to screenings and support the organizations initiatives to save 100,000 lives by 2035 in communities hit hardest by prostate cancer.