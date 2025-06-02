Sen. Jon Ossoff, Dr Alisha Kramer welcome 2nd baby daughter

article

The Brief Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, welcomed their second daughter, Lila Rose Ossoff, over the weekend. A spokesperson said that both Kramer and Lila are "doing well." Their first child, Eva Beth Ossoff, was born in December 2021.



Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, are now the proud parents of two daughters.

A spokesperson for the 38-year-old U.S. senator announced that the couple had welcomed their second child to the world over the weekend.

What we know:

The couple have named their daughter Lila Rose Ossoff.

According to the statement, both Kramer and little Lila are "doing well."

Lila is Ossoff and Kramer's second child. Their first, Eva Beth Ossoff, was born in December 2021.

What they're saying:

"Dr. Kramer, Sen. Ossoff, and Eva — now a big sister — greatly appreciate everyone’s well wishes," the spokesperson said.

Dig deeper:

Ossoff, a first-term U.S. senator, was sent by Georgians to Washington, D.C. in 2020 after winning a runoff against Republican David Perdue.

In 2026, he will be the Democratic senator seeking reelection from a state Trump carried in winning last year’s presidential election.

So far, two Republicans have announced their intent to challenge him next year - Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King and Rep. Buddy Carter.

Gov. Brian Kemp previously announced that he would not run for the U.S. Senate in 2026 against Ossoff. Instead, the governor said he would remain actively involved in Georgia politics.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hinted at wanting to run, but announced in May that she would not challenge Ossoff, saying that the Senate "doesn't work."

Other possibilities could include U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Rich McCormick and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The Source: Information for this story came from a statement by the Office of Sen. Jon Ossoff and previous FOX 5 reporting.



