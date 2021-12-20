Sen. Jon Ossoff, Dr. Alisha Kramer welcome first baby daughter

article

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and his wife Dr. Alisha Kramer have a special holiday gift - their first child.

Friday, a spokesperson for Ossoff says the senator and Kramer welcomed their daughter Eva Beth Ossoff to the world.

According to the spokesperson, both Kramer and baby Eva are doing well.

"Dr. Kramer and Sen. Ossoff greatly appreciate everyone's well wishes," the spokesperson told FOX 5.

Who is Sen. Jon Ossoff?

At 34, the Georgia Democrat is the youngest member of the Senate. He defeated Republican David Perdue in the runoff earlier in 2021 to secure Democrats the control of the Senate along with Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In 2017, at the age of 29, he ran for Congress in Georgia in a race closely watched as an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Though he lost, he shattered fundraising records and made the contest in a once reliably Republican district competitive.

Raised in a wealthy family in Atlanta, Ossoff was 16 when he read former Georgia Congressman John Lewis’ memoir about the civil rights movement, "Walking With the Wind." He wrote a letter to Lewis, and Lewis offered him a summer job.

Lewis referred him to Hank Johnson, an Atlanta-area attorney running for Congress in 2006. Ossoff, a Georgetown University graduate, became the fourth member of Johnson’s campaign staff. Lewis would continue to be a mentor.

Ossoff worked for five years on Johnson’s Washington staff. In 2013, after Ossoff inherited money from his late grandfather, he invested in a small London-based film production company. Insight TWI finances investigative documentaries and sells them to broadcasters including the BBC. Ossoff is the company’s CEO.

Who is Dr. Alisha Kramer?

This is not Dr. Alisha Kramer's first baby she's delivered but usually, she's on the other side of things when it comes to births. Kramer is currently a medical student at Emory University working as an OB-GYN.

Kramer and Ossoff went to the same schools growing up - Paideia School in Atlanta for high school. and Georgetown in Washington, D.C. for college. After dating for 12 years, he couple became engaged in 2017 during Ossoff's first attempt to run for Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.