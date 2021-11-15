Pandemic brings challenges and sweet moments for caregivers

These days, Gary and Susan Critelli of Marietta have a quiet morning routine.

They sleep in until about 9:30 a.m., then Gary dresses his wife and brings her into the kitchen for breakfast.

"We usually listen to music from the moment we get up," Gary Critelli, "And, every once in a while, there is a song she'll hear, and she goes, 'I love that!'"

Gary Critelli is a caregiver for his wife Susan, 59, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2016. (Eli Jordan FOX 5 Atlanta)

Susan, now 59, was diagnosed in 2016 with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, after years of unexplained memory lapses.

MORE FOX MEDICAL TEAM

Their Cobb County home is full of reminders of their life before this disease.

Gary Critelli is a caregiver for his wife Susan, 59, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2016. (Critelli family photo)

Together 22 years, and married for 21, the couple traveled whenever they could.

Susan, who ran the front office of a children's dental practice, was known for her high soprano voice and love of volunteering.

Gary Critelli is a caregiver for his wife Susan, 59, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2016. (Critelli family photo)

"She was very aware until about a year ago, and 2021 was really the turning point with her," Gary Critelli says.

Overnight, COVID-19 shrank their world.

Susan and Gary Critelli at home in Marietta, GA. Gary Critelli is a caregiver for his wife Susan, 59, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2016. Select Source

"In the beginning, I think it hindered some of the friends coming over," he says.

Friends did not want to visit until they were fully vaccinated, and masks sometimes made communicating awkward.

Gary and Susan got their COVID-19 shots early, in January and February of 2021, but it was hard to relax.

Gary Critelli is a caregiver for his wife Susan, 59, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2016. (Eli Jordan, FOX 5 Atlanta)

He was going to grocery stores and running errands. leaving Susan with a nursing aide or friend.

"I'm thinking, 'What happens if I end up with COVID, what do I do?'" Critelli says. "So, it became this fear in me, not so much her getting it, because she was still pretty well protected in the house. But, if I get it, and I bring it in, what happens?"

Fortunately, that hasn't happened, and he says their family and church friends have been a lifeline.

"The help that I needed, and I really still need, is companionship, for Susan to hear another voice," he says. "That's why it's important when our friends come over."

Susan Critelli, 59, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2016. (Critelli family photo)

A staffing shortage has made it difficult to find and keep at-home health aides, Critelli says, making it harder for him to get out during the middle of the day like he was able to do just a few months ago.

But, if it is just the two of them for now, Gary Critelli says, he is okay with that.

"I want Susan to know that I love her, and, I think, at times, she does," Critelli says. "Every once in a while, while we're walking, she'll give me a little kiss and say, 'I love you.' That makes it all worthwhile."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP