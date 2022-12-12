Atlanta police to give updates on Buckhead homicide, Atlantic Station double-homicide

Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit say investigators will give updates on both investigations.

SON SAYS FINDING 77-YEAR-OLD MOM STABBED TO DEATH AFTER CAR ROBBERY ‘WILL BE WITH ME FOREVER’

Ellen Bowles and her son, Michael Bowles. (Credit: Michael Bowles) (Supplied)

On Saturday night, police said 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles died from "multiple lacerations" at a home on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Investigators believed Bowles caught her murderers in the midst of stealing her car before they turned on her.

"I was on my way to visit her for the holidays and got to her a few hours too late," Bowles' son Michael told FOX 5. "Finding her like that is something that will be with me forever. What happened to her was her worst nightmare. It’s most people’s worst nightmare."

(From left to right: Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Last month, two children were gunned down in what authorities have labeled a gang-related incident. 12-year-old Zyion Charles was laid to rest in southeast Atlanta.

"It's not fair. It was a whole, now it's a half," the boy's twin sister Zyrhia said. "I don't have him no more."

FAMILY HOLDS CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR 12-YEAR-OLD KILLED NEAR ATLANTIC STATION

Funeral plans for 15-year-old Cameron Jackson have not been made public. The boys are just two of six people shot on Nov. 26 on the 17th Street bridge after being removed from the Atlantic Station premises.

Two teenagers were arrested last week in the 17th Street bridge shooting. Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. said told the press that a 15 and 16-year-old were charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and a gang-related charge.

Meanwhile, police said they were on the lookout for a person of interest in the murder of Eleanor Bowles.

Police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly stabbing at a home in Buckhead.

Over the weekend, pictures of the individual entering her stolen vehicle were shared.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ On Sunday evening, family and friends gathered at a vigil outside Eleanor Bowles' home in her honor. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Both cases are still active as the families hold vigils to grieve their loved ones ahead of the holidays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.