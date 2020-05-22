Overnight summer camps allowed to reopen in Georgia at the end of this month

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order allowing sleep away camps to reopen as early as the end of the month.

In an executive order signed on Thursday, the governor stated overnight summer camps can reopen on May 31 but must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening and maintain social distancing.

The order goes on to stipulate all campers and workers must be tested within seven days prior to the start of camp. They also must be fever-free for 72 hours prior to arrival and without symptoms for at least 10 days. In addition, asymptomatic campers and staff must wait 10 days following a positive test for the coronavirus before attending.

Another big rule change, no one can leave the premises of the camp. If they do, they will need to be retested.

It is not clear how many camps will actually take advantage of this order.

