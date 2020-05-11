Good luck finding a camp for your children this summer

Metro Atlanta parents are finding few options to place children in a camp this summer.

Activities have been suspended or canceled altogether. The reason is due to uncertainty over the novel coronavirus.

Wykeisha Howe has "a house full" with eight children. She tells FOX 5 that she is not completely comfortable with the idea of sending her children to camp if she had one she liked that will be operating.

Howe will continue virtual learning at her home and for recreation, she said, "they can go outside in the yard and play".

City officials have not announced whether Camp Best Friends will go on.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the virus complicates planning, especially with a "toxic shock" type syndrome some children have experienced that may be linked to the virus.

The Boys and Girls Clubs will have programs, but limited to virtual learning. The facilities will remain closed at least through June.

The YMCA is finalizing plans to hold their camps, the doors to open June 1.