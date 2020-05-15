Summer camp available soon all across the metro Atlanta area

Summer camp will be available starting in June through neighborhood YMCAs across metro Atlanta.

It will look different this year because of precautions to be taken due to the coronavirus.

Day camp will be restricted to the branch facilities and there will be no bus trips or sports off-campus.

Lauren Koontz, the president and chief executive officer, asks parents to have a conversation with their child before registering -- talk about why certain things like temperature checks and masks can be necessary.

And what happens should a child become ill from suspected COVID? The branch will close temporarily for cleaning. But Koontz added deep cleaning happens continuously.

And the Y executive says staffers have already used the new procedures. During the closure over the past few weeks, the Y took care of some 2,400 children. Those are the children of first responders and health care workers.