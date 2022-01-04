Omicron variant continues to set new case records in Georgia

article

Georgia's 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases tops 18,000 for the first time ever this week as the more contagious omicron variant continues to spread, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Monday's numbers from the GDPH were not available due to data issues, but averaging the cases between the last four days since the last release on New Year's Eve shows a daily growth of just over 16,000 for both PCR and antigen cases, still very much in record-breaking territory for the pandemic.

The PCR positivity rate, which climbed above 30 the day before New Year's Eve is now above 32%, according to the GDPH data.

NEW COVID-19 VARIANT NAMED IHU DISCOVERED IN FRANCE

Cobb County health officials saw long lines for testing for the second week at their makeshift facility in the old Brandsmart located along Busbee Drive in Kennesaw on Jan. 4, 2021. (FOX 5)

Demand for testing is at the highest it has been during the entire pandemic. The 7-day average for new COVID-19 tests is just above 49,000, setting a new recording according to GDPH data.

To find the locations and times as well as to schedule an appointment for a routine COVID-19 test, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health) website at dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

Hospitalizations continue to climb but are still below the peak during the August and September delta wave. Current hospitalizations as of Tuesday afternoon were just below 4,000, the GDPH reported.

KEMP ANNOUNCES GEORGIA NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT ASSIGNMENTS TO FIGHT OMICRON VARIANT

AS COVID CASES HIT RECORD HIGHS, SCHOOLS NAVIGATE A COMPLICATED RETURN TO CLASS

Deaths from COVID-19 also relatively remain low compared to the last wave, but as it has been with all waves in this pandemic, it has been the last of the statistics to spike at the end of a wave.

The recent spike has done little to sway people to get the vaccine, in fact, the number of shots administered have slowed, according to GDPH data. New vaccinations administered have seen a less than 2% growth in the last week and fully vaccinated individuals have had less than 1% growth. In the last month, there has only been a 3.6% growth in the number of those fully vaccinated. Georgia remains the 6th lowest state for fully vaccinated individuals with just over 54% of those eligible having been fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____