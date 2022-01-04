Kemp announces Georgia National Guard deployment assignments to fight omicron variant

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday where the deployments of about 200 Georgia National Guard troops will be to help with testing and hospital staffing.

Kemp said about 96 personnel will be assigned among the state's 16 different health districts and the Georgia Department of Public Health warehouse to assist with testing, logistical support, and other needs that should arise. Those districts include the North Health District, the Cobb and Douglas Health District, the Fulton Health District, the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale (GNR) Health District, the DeKalb Health District, the East Central Health District, and the West Central Health District.

Another 102 personnel will be deployed to the various hospital systems including Grady Health System, Piedmont Atlanta, Wellstar, Piedmont Henry, Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston, Northest Georgia Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, Phoebe Putney Albany, Houston Medical Center, University Health Care System, and Tanner Health System.

OMICRON VARIANT CONTINUES TO SET NEW CASE RECORDS IN GEORGIA

The governor called up the guard in response to the rise in cases and a rise in the number of health care workers getting sick. Last week, the GDPH provided new guidance for isolation to reflect the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who have tested positive with symptoms can discontinue isolation at least 5 days since symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.

People who tested positive without symptoms can discontinue isolation at least 5 days after a positive test if the person remains asymptomatic.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention.

Kemp urged Georgians to be patient when trying to find a test.

