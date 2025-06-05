Two shot near Greenbriar Mall parking lot | What we know

article

Police in Atlanta are investigating a double shooting. The victims were found in the parking lot of Greenbriar Mall on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the south entrance to Greenbriar Mall.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3:40 p.m. to find crime scene tape and police officers surrounding the scene.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for Greenbriar Mall told FOX 5 the pair were shot off the property, but sought help at the mall.

The business at the mall was not impacted.

Both were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved remain undisclosed.

There is no word on a shooter

Atlanta police investigate a double shooting in the parking lot of Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta on June 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

Very few details about the shooting have been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.