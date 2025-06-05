Quick-thinking bystander stops 2 attempted carjackings in Marietta

article

A quick-thinking bystander is being credited with preventing two attempted carjackings Monday night in Marietta, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9 p.m. June 2 to reports of an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Delk Road and Franklin Gateway. When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Gary Edwards holding a suspect, 32-year-old Rico Riley of Smyrna, at gunpoint.

According to investigators, surveillance video and witness statements showed Riley pacing near an unoccupied Chevrolet Aveo parked at a gas station on Franklin Gateway. When the vehicle’s female owner exited the store and tried to enter her car, Riley allegedly grabbed her and struggled with her for the keys. The physical altercation lasted about a minute before Edwards, who witnessed the attack from across the street, ran to intervene.

Photo courtesy of Marietta Police Department

After being confronted, Riley ran into the roadway and attempted a second carjacking, this time targeting a Toyota RAV4 stopped at the intersection. The vehicle was occupied by two adults and their 2-year-old child. Once again, Edwards intervened, holding Riley at gunpoint until officers arrived on scene.

Riley was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted robbery by snatching, cruelty to children in the third degree, and possession of cocaine.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known when Riley will appear in court. Additionally, police did not release any information about the victims in the incident.

What they're saying:

Police praised Edwards for his swift actions but emphasized that intervening in violent situations carries significant risk.

"Choosing to intervene in a violent situation must be a personal decision, weighed carefully against the risks involved," Marietta police said in a statement. "We commend Edwards for his quick actions that protected multiple community members. Anyone finding themselves witnessing a crime in progress is urged to focus on safety, be a good witness, and call 911."