3 teens arrested by SWAT team in Gainesville drug raid

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Guns and drugs taken during HCSO raid. Courtesy of HCSO.

The Brief 2 teens were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes, according to HCSO. 1 teen was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault after trying to escape, according to deputies. Deputies say they found drugs and guns in the home.



Three teens are in custody after a SWAT team raided a home in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.



What we know:

The HCSO says SWAT team members served a warrant on a house in the 1500 block of Woodland Way around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men wanted for drug crimes were in the home. They are 18-year-old Cruz Alejandro Vargas and 19-year-old Angel Miguel Carrera, according to HCSO officials.

Deputies say they confiscated 2 grams of cocaine, 280 THC vape cartridges, 12 ounces of THC wax and 3.5 pounds of marijuana. Deputies also found 3 guns and $1,000 in cash, according to HCSO.

Vargas and Carrera are both charged with several drug-related crimes.

The HCSO says they arrested a third person as they tried to escape the home, but for different reasons.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested Kyland Rochod Williams, 18, as he climbed down the back of the house. He was wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault by GPD, according to HCSO.

The sheriff’s office says Williams is not suspected in any drug crimes.

Kyland Williams mug shot. Courtesy of HCSO

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office says there might be other people charged in connection with the drugs, but it is unclear who that could be or when that might happen.