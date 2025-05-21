18-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of teen at Gainesville apartments, police say

article

The Brief Gainesville police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of taking part in the deadly shooting at a teen at a local apartment complex. Investigators say Jaishawn Overstreet went to the complex to meet someone "for alleged criminal activity" and was shot in the head. Authorities have already arrested and charged two men in connection with the shooting.



Gainesville police say they've identified another suspect in the deadly shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex in 2024.

Authorities say 18-year-old Kyland Rochod Williams of Monroe has been on the run since the shooting over a year ago.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the afternoon of April 27, 2024, at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road.

According to police, 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet went to the complex to meet someone "for alleged criminal activity." At some point in their interaction, the other person shot Overstreet in the head.

Medics rushed Overstreet to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital days later.

Dig deeper:

More than a month after the shooting, investigators say they identified a suspect, 19-year-old Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims.

Officers arrested Sims at his home on Swann Drive and charged him with felony malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims (Gainesville Police Department)

Another suspect, identified as 18-year-old Quaran Jamir Jackson, was arrested in June and charged with murder.

Quaran Jackson (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Gainesville Police Department said they had identified Williams as a suspect in the shooting.

Williams is now wanted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities have not said what led them to name him as a suspect.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Williams could be to call 911.