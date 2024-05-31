19-year-old charged with deadly shooting of teen at Gainesville apartments

article

A 19-year-old Gainesville man is facing a charge of murder for the deadly shooting of a teen at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of April 27 at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road.

According to police, 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet went to the complex to meet someone "for alleged criminal activity." At some point in their interaction, the other person shot Overstreet in the head.

Medics rushed Overstreet to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital days later.

After an investigation, detectives say they identified a suspect, 19-year-old Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims.

Officers arrested Sims at his home on Swann Drive.

He's now in custody in the Hall County Jail on charges of felony malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.