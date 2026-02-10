Affordability takes centers stage for Georgia lawmakers

The Brief House Democrats held a news conference on Tuesday to preview their affordability agenda. Democrats are introducing legislation to address housing, healthcare, and cost-of-living issues. Affordability is front and center for voters this election year.



The issue of affordability is front and center for voters this election year, and for state lawmakers, many of whom are running for higher office.



Affordability a top issue for state lawmakers

The cost of groceries, gas, rent, and utilities remains high, forcing families to rethink everyday spending.

House Democrats say they're sponsoring bills to help Georgians on several fronts.

"We believe affordability must be the standard by which we measure every policy. If it doesn't make life more affordable for Georgians, then we're not interested in supporting it. Affordability for us is not a new buzzword," House Minority Leader Rep. Carolyn Hugley (D-Columbus) told reporters.

"We're fighting for affordable healthcare options; we're fighting to fund public schools. We're fighting to make housing and childcare more affordable."

House Republicans pushing for property tax cuts

House Republicans are pushing to eliminate property taxes as part of their affordability agenda.

They said the move would provide direct relief to homeowners struggling with rising costs.

"What we were trying to do and trying to accomplish was come up with something that would give homeowners relief and at the same time protect all property owners," explained Rep. Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire). "And I think that's where we've landed here."

As property tax bills move through the House, opponents raise concerns about costs and long-term impacts.

"We didn't have a study committee on this. We have not had public hearings across the state on this. So that is really concerning to me because this is serious public policy that's going to affect Georgians all across our state," said Hugley.

"And right now it sounds like election year politics rather than serious public policy.