Omicron variant causing empty shelves, higher prices at metro Atlanta grocery stores

Some grocery store shelves are wiped out and industry analysts say it may be the third quarter of 2022 before things get back to normal.

"It is frustrating when you are looking for an item and you can't find it," shopper Patricia Broderick shared.

The shelves at many metro Atlanta grocery stores are wiped out and employees are having problems restocking shelves for staples like milk, meats, and bread.

There aren't a lot on there, as a matter of fact, as I think about it there are a lot of things I see missing" said trucker and shopper Thomas Lawson.

"I'm from Instacart and I am used to shelves being empty," Zion Jackson revealed.

As cases of the omicron variant skyrocket, stores already plagued with pandemic problems are battling more complications. They now say staffing shortages and supply chain problems are making matters much worse.

"Grocers tell me they've never seen so many things go wrong at the same time. When the first pandemic came and we had so many empty shelves, now the rapid spread of the omicron variant has amplified all our labor problems.," Georgia Food Industry Association President Kathy Kuzara said.

Shoppers tell us there is another issue they face when checking out with the cashiers.

Prices are sky-high. It cost me more to take care if myself than before COVID," Mr. Lawson reported.

I don't like the fact that the prices keep going up too. That's pretty bad, shopper Patricia Broderick complained.

"Our shipping costs, our raw materials, our labor costs, everything that gets groceries on the shelves, have all become more expensive," President Kuzara concluded.

We are hopeful things will get back to pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter of 2022, as long as no additional variants emerge.

