Omicron surge: Georgia opens mega-testing sites in Marietta, Stonecrest

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia, health officials respond by opening two mega testing sites on Monday.

"We tested a record 70,047 tests last week and that does not include the private testing sites and labs," DPH Director of Health Protection David Newton said.

"Since there has been an increase in the virus, the increase for demand in testing at our other sites necessitated the need for us to open more locations," Mr. Newton affirmed.

GEORGIA COVID-19 MEGA-TESTING SITES: WHERE TO GO AND HOURS OF OPERATION

The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1) located at 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta. The DeKalb County site is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

"If you feel like you need to get tested, or you are advised to get tested, look on our website, we have test sites all over in our entire state," Mr. Williams said.

Residents in both areas said the new sites fill a void.

"Last week, the week of Christmas, I tried and nothing...that is when I was really sick," Marcie Okechukwu recalled.

Ms. Okechukwu had a tough time finding a testing site that had COVID-19 PCR tests on hand.

CDC GUIDELINES: WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19 AFTER EXPOSURE?

She and many others were thrilled that the department of health open two new sites in Cobb and DeKalb.

"I could not, could not. I got turned around even at the urgent care. I went online and couldn't get an appointment because they were all booked. I am so glad this opened," the DeKalb resident replied.

Health officials say the highly contagious Omicron Variant, coupled with families gathering for the holidays has resulted in a spike in testing and cases.

"Come Christmastime, being around family afterward, quite a few family members tested positive," Cobb County resident Immanuel Williams shared.

