FBI joins search for missing Meriwether County mother of 3

The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the search for a 27-year-old Georgia mother of three who has been missing for 10 months.

It was 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021 when a DNR ranger saw Olivia Fowler walking along Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County. Both law enforcement and her family say that was the time anyone ever saw the young mother.

Investigators say Fowler was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut off shorts, and flip-flops. All of her personal belongings had been let behind.

"She doesn’t have a purse," Fowler's aunt Tamara McCoy told FOX 5 in September. "She doesn’t have her phone, her license or even a bag that we know of."

McCoy now walks that same road searching for any sign of her niece.

Since she was declared missing, the Meriwether Sheriff's Office has talked to witnesses, conducted ground and air searches, and followed up on leads, but still haven't found any trace of Fowler.

SkyFox Drone view of Pebble Brook Road in Meriwether County where Olivia Fowler was last seen on August 13.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 103 pounds.. She has blonde hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm that reads "I Love you."

The FBI says Fowler has ties to Meriwether County, Harris County, Talbot County, and Upson County, Georgia.

IF you have any information about where Fowler could be, please call your local FBI office or the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.