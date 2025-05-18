No passengers found in overturned vessel on Lake Oconee

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Greene County Fire Rescue posted these photos to Facebook showing an abandoned vessel found on Lake Oconee on May 18, 2025. (Greene County Fire Rescue )

The Brief Emergency crews found a capsized fishing boat in Lake Oconee; no one was inside the vessel. Marine 9 personnel towed the sunken boat to shore to prevent hazards for other lake users. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will handle the removal of the vessel from the lake.



Emergency crews responded to Lake Oconee on Sunday morning after a fishing boat was found capsized in the middle of the lake.

What we know:

According to Greene County Fire Rescue, officials searched the immediate area around the vessel searching for those who may have been aboard.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that no one was inside the overturned vessel. Marine 9 personnel successfully towed the sunken boat to shore to eliminate any hazards for other boaters and tubers in the area.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear who owned the vessel.

What's next:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and will coordinate the removal of the vessel from the lake.