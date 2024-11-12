Ole Miss fined $350K after fans storm field during game against Georgia

article

The University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss, faces a $350,000 fine after fans stormed the field to celebrate the team’s victory over the University of Georgia, according to ESPN.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the penalty, including a $250,000 fine for Ole Miss’s second violation of the SEC policy prohibiting fan entry onto the field during a game. The university’s first offense under this policy occurred in September 2023 after a win over LSU.

An additional $100,000 fine was added due to fans prematurely rushing the field with 16 seconds left on the clock during the Georgia game. Though officials managed to clear the field temporarily, fans returned once the game officially ended.

Ole Miss, which defeated Georgia 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi, now risks a potential $500,000 fine if the policy is violated a third time.