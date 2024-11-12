Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart calls player an 'idiot' after Ole Miss clip goes viral

A video clip showing Georgia Bulldogs backup safety Jake Pope seemingly interacting with Ole Miss fans after a game has sparked controversy.

In the footage, some viewers perceived Pope’s actions as celebrating with Rebels fans following Georgia's loss, drawing criticism online.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged the incident, describing it as "not real smart," but noted Pope’s remorse. "He’s embarrassed about it. He's upset about it. That’s obviously a childhood friend of his...but just not real smart," Smart said, adding that he prefers not to spend energy on the matter.

In an apology statement posted on X, Pope explained that he was reconnecting with a longtime friend in the clip.

"In no way, shape, or form would I ever celebrate a loss in this program, and anyone who knows me well knows that," he stated. Pope expressed regret for the misunderstanding and emphasized his dedication to the Bulldogs.